Bowie News receives Community Support Award from Bowie Chamber of Commerce 01/27/2022 100th Birthday 0 The Bowie News received the 2021 Community Support Award at the Jan. 24 banquet of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce. Accepting the award was Publisher Michael Winter ad General Manager Barbara Green which was presented by Kory Hooks, outgoing chamber president, Joseph Delgado, 2022 chamber president, and Gaylynn Burris, chamber board treasurer. The Bowie News team was excited to receive the award especially in its 100th anniversary year. (Photo by Cindy Roller) Bowie Community Support Award sits proudly on The Bowie News front desk.
Leave a Reply