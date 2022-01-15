Boys Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a tough game to Midway at home on Tuesday night.

The Falcons won 65-29 against the Bulldogs.

Coach Seth Stephens thought his team did not play up to its standard against one of the best teams in the district.

“We got off to a slow start down 9-2,” Stephens said. “It took us a few minutes to adjust to their speed, but we battled back in the first quarter and were only down 11-9 after one. It went downhill after that.”

Isaac Yeargin led the team with eight points and grabbing eight rebounds. Tyler Winkler Konner Ritchie and Eli Croxton each scored seven points.

Saint Jo vs Bellevue

The Saint Jo Panthers won a low-scoring game at Bellevue on Tuesday night.

The Panthers held on to win 30-28 as the Eagles battled back in the fourth quarter to almost complete the comeback.

After an even first half with the teams tied 15-15, Saint Jo was able to build up a lead as big as eight points in the fourth quarter.

Bellevue turned up its pressure and physicality that got it back into the game.

The Eagles had three shots to either tie or win the game, but the ball did not go in as the Panthers survived.

Saint Jo was led by Brice Durham who scored 14 points and Kile Thurman with 12 points.

Forestburg vs Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears won at Forestburg on Tuesday night.

The Bears won a low scoring game 35-26 against the Longhorns in a game that was close until the fourth quarter.

Gold-Burg led 14-8 at halftime, but Forestburg came back to take a narrow 18-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bears got the lead and combined to shoot 17 free throws in the final period, making enough of them to win by a cushion.

Kotlon Whitaker led Gold-Burg with 10 points. Kani Grace was second scoring seven points in his first game back from illness.

For the Longhorns, Kyler Willett led the team with 11 points while Braxton Osteen scored 10 points.

