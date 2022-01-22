Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians got back on track with a win against Breckenridge at home on Tuesday night.

The Indians won a low-scoring game 38-30 against the Bucks.

In the first quarter, Breckenridge was able to make three 3-pointers playing off its big post presence to take a 13-8 lead. Only a couple of 3-pointers from Nocona’s Adam Meekins kept the Indians close.

The second quarter saw both teams go cold on offense. Nocona only scored four points, but thanks to its defense it allowed only two points from the Bucks. Breckenridge still went into halftime with the lead 15-12.

Breckenridge still held a little lead 26-23 heading into the fourth quarter, but Nocona was in striking distance to steal the game.

Nocona got two more 3-pointers from Meekins, post player Sam Davis scoring five points and Lyndon Fenoglio making four free throws to get the lead. Thanks to some lockdown defense, the Indians held Breckenridge to only four points to get the win 38-30.

Meekins led the team with 15 points on five 3-pointers while Fenoglio was second with 10 points.

Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley

The Saint Jo Panthers were able to get an impressive win against Prairie Valley on Tuesday night at home.

The Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter to make the final score 56-36 worse than the game was for the first three quarter.

The Bulldogs were playing catch up from the start as Saint Jo kicked out of its shooting slump this game, but Prairie Valley kept coming back.

Every time the Bulldogs got close, the Panthers had an answer. Saint Jo led 27-18 at halftime, but Prairie Valley cut the lead down to 37-32 with a few minutes before the fourth quarter.

The Panthers finished the game on a tear 19-4 run to make the final score 56-36.

For Saint Jo, Brice Durham led the team with 19 points while Kile Thurman was not far behind with 18 points. Logan Brawner was a beast on the boards as he grabbed 17 rebounds.

For Prairie Valley, Tyler Winkler and Konner Ritchei each scored 12 points to lead the team. Ritchie grabbed a team high eight rebounds as well.

Bellevue vs Forestburg

The Bellevue Eagles beat Forestburg at home on Tuesday night.

The Eagles won 48-26 against a Longhorn team that was missing some starters for the game.

Bellevue led for all of the game, leading 17-7 after the first quarter and 29-12 at halftime.

Jesus Sanchez led the Longhorns with 14 points while Braxton Osteen was second with nine points.

Forestburg Coach Eldon Van Hooser thought his team played better despite missing some players, but knows his team still has a long way to go.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears lost a tough one against Slidell at home on Tuesday night.

The Greyhounds won 82-29 against a Bears team.

Despite the score, Coach Jessie Vaughn thought his team did all it could on defense making Slidell work for its baskets while doing what he asked on offense as well.

