Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians took care of business at Jacksboro on Friday night.

The Indians won 48-35 against the Tigers who kept things close for most of three quarters.

Nocona knows it cannot afford to lose any games its not supposed to as the team battles for the final playoff seed. A loss against a winless in-district Jacksboro team would have been disastrous.

The first quarter saw the Indians grab control with their defense, holding the Tigers to only five points and leading 12-5. Jacksboro bounced back offensively in the second quarter to make the halftime score close 21-15.

The Tigers hung around, but did not get close enough to threaten Nocona’s lead. The Indians led 33-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

From there the Indians closed out the game strong to extend the final score to 48-35.

Adam Meekins led the team with 16 points while making four 3-pointers. Lyndon Fenoglio was second scoring nine points.

Prairie Valley vs Bellevue

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs blew out Bellevue at home on Friday night.

The Bulldogs won 56-31 against an Eagles team that just did not seem to know what hit them.

Both teams came into the game with 2-3 district records, with the winner getting sole possession of the fourth and final playoff seed.

Prairie Valley used its on ball pressure from the opening tip that just never let Bellevue get comfortable doing anything on offense all night. On offense, the Bulldogs were able to drive and kick until it got the absolutely best shot all night unless they were turning the ball over.

At one point almost at halftime, Prairie Valley’s lead was 26-3. The Eagles rallied to 31-9 before halftime, but the game was already over by then.

The Bulldogs defense continued things in the third quarter and only with the bench emptied down the stretch did Bellevue score 11 points to make the final score 56-31.

Eli Croxton led Prairie Valley with 17 points while Tyler Winkler finished with 15 points. Isaac Yeargin joined them in double-figures scoring 10 points.

For Bellevue, Terrance Perry led the team with 19 points.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers lost a tough game at Slidell on Friday night.

The Greyhounds won 41-34 against a Panthers team that was hoping to spoil Slidell’s homecoming.

Saint Jo stayed with the Greyhounds for most of the game, down only four at halftime and cutting the lead to three points in the final minutes. The Panthers had a chance to tie the score after that, but could not make the shot and were forced to send Slidell to the free throw line where the Greyhounds closed things out.

Logan Brawner led the team with 10 points and five assists while Brice Durham scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds. Coach Lyndon Cook thought his team played well enough to win and hopes he continues to see this type of play from his team heading into the second round of district play.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears finished out the first round of district play with a loss at district leader Midway.

The Falcons won 60-34 against the Bears.

Coach Jesse Vaughn thought his team played as well as he could have expected, but the undefeated Midway team was just too much.

“Overall, I felt the boys played hard,” Vaughn said. “At times we looked good defensively by contesting shots and only allowing one shot attempt, other times we gave up too many offensive rebounds.”

Gold-Burg hopes to have a better second round of district now that most of the team is back from illnesses from the holiday season.