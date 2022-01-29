Boys Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Forestburg

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won at Forestburg on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs won 82-45 thanks to a career high night from Isaac Yeargin.

The senior scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while making 10 3-pointers.

Tyler Winkler was not far behind as he scored 25 points and handed out eight assists. Konner Ritchie led the team with nine assists to go with six points and nine rebounds.

The Longhorns were led by Kyler Willett who scored a team high 12 points while Braxton Osteen was second with 10 points.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers lost a disappointing game against district leader Midway on Tuesday night.

The Falcons won 52-37 against a Panthers team who was trying to improve their third place in the district standings.

Saint Jo started the game off well and was looking for the upset. The Panthers led 7-0 early in the first quarter and 17-8 at one point.

Midway came back and cut the lead to three points at halftime and eventually took the lead 35-33 with most of the fourth quarter still to play.

From there, the Panthers ran out of gas on the offensive end and could not keep up with the late run from the Falcons.

Late free throws down the stretch as Saint Jo fought until the bitter end made the final score worse than it actually was.

Kile Thurman led the team with 13 points while Logan Brawner, Brice Durham and Collin Thomas each scored seven points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.