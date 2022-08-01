Commissioners will consider burn ban Monday

A ban on outdoor burning for Montague County will be considered by the commissioner’s court when it meets at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton on Tuesday approved an emergency burn ban which will run seven days, unless the commissioners take additional action. County firefighters have been responding to multiple grassfires. The fire fuel is high as ongoing dry conditions and high winds create potentially dangerous conditions for wildfires.

The court will consider donating 1.2 acres of land in precinct four, north of Nocona to the Nocona Rural Fire Department. Benton said there are possible plans for an auxiliary location for the VFD.

In other fire department related news, the county officials will consider adding 50 additional users to eDispatches, an emergency paging service used by several departments in this area. Last year a proposal was accepted to add some of the volunteer fire departments to improve communication.

Read the full story on the agenda in the weekend Bowie News.