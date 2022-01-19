COVID cases still booming; schools hope the worst may be behind them

By BARBARA GREEN

The Texas Department of Health Service announced on Jan. 15 it would no longer report the number of COVID-19 cases in the state that are considered recovered or active.

Looking at the new statistics as of Jan. 17 Montague County had 107 new confirmed cases. That reporting change went into effect Jan. 14 along with several other updates to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, which has been the primary database for county case counts since the pandemic began.

DSHS reported it had revised case totals to account for final numbers from 2020, which the agency reported to the Center for Disease Control. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic in Texas, 1,620,499 were confirmed and 182,983 probable cases were reported.

Montague County Health Authority Dr. Chance Dingler said the local medical community has been pushed to its limits as medical staff members got sick and the clinics were inundated with patients.

County schools also are grappling with the high COVID numbers and routine winter-time illnesses with staff and students.

