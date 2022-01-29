COVID hits Bowie campuses hard during January

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

COVID-19 absences have been challenging for Bowie Independent School District since the new year opened, but officials hope the worst may be passed after the district experienced a low of 81.69% on Jan. 14 with 304 students absent.

The board of trustees met Thursday night for a lengthy agenda of reports, a public hearing and the mid-year formative evaluation of the superintendent.

In the COVID report, Superintendent Blake Enlow said as of Jan. 26 311 students had been tested for the virus with 185 positives. In the staff 143 were tested with 89 positives.



Elementary Principal Kathy Green said last week her campus was hard hit with 23 teacher vacancies on one day. She said they were able to get everything covered as everyone pitched in to help.

Enlow said there is no “magic number” where the district will decide to close campuses and as long as there is enough adult staff they will continue to operate. He noted closing impacts parents and families hard as they deal with work and school.

Read the full story from Thursday night’s board meeting in the weekend Bowie News.