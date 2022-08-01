Daddy-daughter dance Jan. 29

Freedom Life Church and the City of Bowie Community Center present Bowie’s Ninth Annual Father/Daughter Dance on Jan. 29.
This year’s theme is “Enchantment Under The Sea.” The dance will be from 7-9 p.m. and is free to guests. A deejay and refreshments are provided.
A photographer will be on-site with packages available. Dress clothes are appropriate.
