April 18, 1953 – January 21, 2022

FORESTBURG – Dona Kay (Steadham) Harrison, 68, Forestburg, passed away on Jan. 21, 2022 in Dallas.

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2022, at Geo. J. Carroll and Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. one hour prior to the service.

Dona was born on April 18, 1953 in Gainesville. She was raised in Forestburg and graduated from Forestburg High School. She received her bachelor degree from Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, OK, and taught early education for more than 30 years. She loved cooking for others, shopping and traveling, especially to Hawaii and Turks and Caicos. Most recently, her greatest joy in life was being a great-aunt.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Donal and Ruthie (Wilson) Steadham and nephew-in-law, Samuel Owens.

She is survived by her daughter, Kenna Lane Harrison of Forestburg; brother, Charles Steadham, Forestburg; nieces, Emily Owens and Kayley Morris, husband, Colton and great-nieces and nephews, Callahan Morris, Finley Owens and Hallie Burns.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the God’s Table ministry at First Free Will Baptist Church in Bowie.

