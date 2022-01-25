September 21, 1945 – January 21, 2022

FORESTBURG – Eddie Thomas “Tommy” Smith, Sr., 76, died on Jan. 21, 2022, in Decatur, TX.

A celebration of life will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Forestburg Community Center. Due to COVID, people may come and go as they like.

Smith was born on Sept. 21, 1945, in Henrietta to Thomas Henry Smith and Nelline Rebecca McCandless. As a young boy, he grew up farming with his grandparents just south of Forestburg on a prairie. He was an accomplished athlete in high school. In his younger years, he played the guitar and was a great dancer.

After graduation, he had several jobs including his seven years of service in the Texas National Guard. Smith had a 60-year career as a truck driver hauling produce and livestock. Smith met his match when he met Robin, as she shared his passions of hunting, fishing, camping, skiing and country living. They were together for 42 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Cecil Howard Jones and daughter, Misty Shepherd.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Ann Smith; children, Patti Shockey, Terry Allen, Christi Smith, Doug Allen, Amy Martin, Eddie Thomas Smith Jr. and Heather Fox; sister, Rebecca Loera; 17 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and one nephew.