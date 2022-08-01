Fire destroys home, carport and cars, one out building; plus several pets perish

Seven Montague County fire departments responded to a house fire on Hildreth Pool Road early Thursday where multiple structures were destroyed and several family pets were lost.

Randall Preuninger, fire chief of the Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department said the structure fire was paged at 7:04 a.m. at 249 Hildreth Pool Road.

“It was originally reported with possible entrapment, but upon arrival the occupant, Patti Lockridge, was outside and was later tended to by Bowie EMS, later being released to her family,” said the chief.

