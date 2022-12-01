Girls basketball roundup

Bellevue vs Gold-Burg

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won at home on Friday night against Gold-Burg.

The Lady Eagles won 53-31 against the Lady Bears.

The game started out slow and competitive. Bellevue was able to make a couple of 3-pointers and leak out for transition opportunities that would hurt Gold-Burg all night.

The Lady Bears hung tough, but trailed 13-6 after the first quarter. It was more of the same in the second quarter.

Bellevue’s Callie Martin got to the free throw line six times during this period and made most of those trips worth it.

Gold-Burg was able to make some 3-pointers and competed tough to keep the game relatively close. Bellevue led 26-18 heading into halftime.

Despite the Lady Eagles lack of depth, they did a good job of looking for transition opportunities against a Lady Bears team trying to crash the offensive glass.

Gold-Burg had troubles scoring in the second half and Bellevue made them pay by pushing the ball on outlet passes to players leaking out early.

Bellevue would win 53-31.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough one at state-ranked Slidell on Friday.

The Lady Greyhounds won 57-21 against the Lady Bulldogs.

Prairie Valley has struggled to score this season at times, which was true on Friday night.

Carmen Gomez led the team with seven points and five rebounds while Emily Carpenter scored six points and had five steals.

