Girls powerlifting starts at Alvord

The girl’s powerlifting teams from Bowie and Nocona competed in the first meet of the season on Thursday at Alvord.

The Lady Rabbits ended up in second place while the Lady Indians finished in sixth place.

Bowie had nine of its lifters finish among the top five in their weight classes. Three of them finished first.

Kerstin Wolfe was the top lifter at the meet, with her 845 total 25 pounds more than any other lifter. It was 50 pounds more than second place in the 181 pound weight class.

Laisha Johnson won the 114 pound weight class with 595 pound total, 65 pounds more than second place.

Katie Boyles then won the 198 pound weight class with a 795 pound total.

Other Lady Rabbit lifters who finished in the top five of their weight class included Traycee Stewart, Ashley Aguirre, Jenna Rogers, Kinley Russell, Jordan Vaught and Leah Boyd.

For Nocona, two lifters finished in the top five of their weight class.

Paige James won the 220 pound weight class with a total of 770 pounds. Olivia Six finished fourth in the 181 pound weight class by finishing with a total of 545 pounds.

Lady Indians Natalie Pirkey and Keegan Norman finished just outside of the scoring zone in sixth place in both of their weight classes.

The next girls league meet in scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Bowie.

To see results for all Bowie and Nocona girl lifters from Thursday, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.