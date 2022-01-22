Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians were able to start off the second round of district play with a win at home against Breckenridge.

The Lady Indians scored less than they usually do, but were still able to win with little drama against the Lady Bucks 43-27.

The Lady Indians were hoping to have a better performance this time around against Breckenridge. Despite winning the first match-up, Nocona Coach Kyle Spitzer felt his team played into the Lady Bucks pace and style too much which allowed the game to stay close.

It still took time to get used to Breckenridges defense in the first quarter as the Lady Indians scored only nine points. Thankfully, Nocona’s defense made sure the Lady Bucks never got control of the game.

The Lady Indians sped things up in the second and third quarter, scoring 32 points during that time while only allowing 12, to run away with the game.

Nocona was able to withstand scoring only one basket in the fourth quarter as it won 43-27.

Megyn Meekins led the team with 13 points while Karlee Brown joined her in double-figures scoring 11 points.

Bellevue vs Forestburg

The Bellevue Lady Eagles barely held on to win against Forestburg on Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles won 33-31 as they held off a furios Lady Horn comeback attempt in the fourth quarter.

Bellevue was able to build a little bit of a lead in the second and third quarters, leading 27-18 heading into the final period.

Forestburg almost doubled its offensive output in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points to come within one basket of the Lady Eagles. Bellevue did just enough to win.

Callie Martin led the Lady Eagles with 12 points while Cirstin Allen joined her in double-figures with 10 points.

For Forestburg, Faith Moore led the team with 18 points and six 3-pointers. Reagan Ladewign scored eight points while leading the team with 10 rebounds.

Prairie Valley vs Saint Jo

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs were able to win a low-scoring war at Saint Jo on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs won 25-16 against the Lady Panthers in a game both needed to win.

Prairie Valley was led by Karagan Ritchie who scored 11 points, including three at a crucial time that changed the momentum of the game.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter knows the win keeps her team within range of the playoff picture.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears hung with Slidell at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Greyhounds ended up winning 49-38, but the Lady Bears competed better than most teams have in district this season.

With the Slidell program winning the district title for most of the last decade, Gold-Burg competed well.

The Lady Bears trailed only 16-13 after the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime. The Lady Greyhounds lead slowly got bigger as the game went on, but Gold-Burg never let the score get out of hand like it has in the past.

In the end, an 11-point loss to a program that is used to finishing atop the district standings every year pretty easily is a good indication for what this Lady Bears team is capable of.

Kelly Contreras led the team with 14 points while Shadie Whitaker was second with eight points.

