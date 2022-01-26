Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians stayed undefeated in district play while dominating at Jacksboro on Friday night.

The Lady Indians won with little trouble 55-28 against the Lady Tigers.

Nocona came into the game confident with a 14-point win against Jacksboro the first time around.

The Lady Indians played like it, starting the game by building a 16-5 lead in the first quarter. It was thanks to Nocona’s defense that it never got much better for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Indians limited Jacksboro to seven points or less in each of the next two quarters while never slowing down on offense as their lead grew and grew.

Only in the final quarter did Jacksboro’s offense break out, scoring 11 of its 28 points during this period with the game out of reach.

Nocona easily won 55-28.

Skyler Smith led the team with 21 points while making three 3-pointers. Karlee Brown was second scoring nine points.

Prairie Valley vs Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won a tough game at Prairie Valley on Friday night.

The Lady Eagles won 45-33 in a game that was close for three quarters until Bellevue pulled away.

With no bench and a couple of players playing through some sickness, the Lady Eagles were not coming into the game at 100 percent.

To try and keep pace with district leaders Slidell and Midway though, Bellevue could not afford losing on an off night.

The game was low scoring throughout, which benefited the Lady Bulldogs since they have at times had trouble scoring.

Their 1-3-1 defense with heavy pressure forced a lot of turnovers and forced smart passes from the Lady Eagles to score against.

Prairie Valley was scoring off of driving floaters in the lane, getting offensive rebounds and other ways.

Bellevue led most of the way, but the Lady Bulldogs were never more than a few baskets behind for three quarters. The end of quarter scores were 11-7, 20-15 and 31-24 all in favor of the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Bulldogs could not get back into the game as the lead went up to double-digits. The Lady Eagles won 45-33.

Cirstin Allen and Austin Ford both led Bellevue with 14 points each. Callie Martin joined them in double-figures with 12 points.

For Prairie Valley, Makaylee Gomes led the team with six points while Carmen Gomez and Karagan Ritchie both scored five points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.