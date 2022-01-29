Girls Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Forestburg

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs were able to get some revenge on Tuesday at Forestburg.

The Lady Bulldogs won 30-20 against a Lady Horns team that beat them back before Christmas.

The low-scoring game was close in the first half as Prairie Valley led 11-9 after the first quarter. The two teams then both failed to score in the second quarter.

The third quarter was the biggest separator. The Lady Bulldogs built on their lead while allowing Forestburg to score only two points.

Prairie Valley led 19-11 heading into the fourth quarter.

It was there where both teams found the scoring they had in the first quarter, but unfortunately for the Lady Horns that prevented them from being able to come back.

The Lady Bulldogs won 30-20.

It was an important win for Prairie Valley to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter knew they had to change their defense to prevent Forestburg from making 3-pointers like in the first game.

For Forestburg, Kylie Willett led the team with 13 points while Faith Moore was second with four points and had a team high seven rebounds.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles came up short against Slidell on Tuesday night.

The Lady Greyhounds won 58-23 against a Lady Eagles team that just did not bring their A game.

After giving up 21 points in the first quarter, Bellevue was playing catch up the rest of the game. The Lady Eagles had opportunities to score, but failed to do so at an effective clip.

Coach John McGee thought it was more mental than anything.

Bellevue is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Gold-Burg.