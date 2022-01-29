Gold-Burg seniors sign pledge to Red River Promise program

On Wednesday, Gold-Burg School seniors pledged to the Red River Promise program through North Central Texas College.

The Red River Promise is available to Montague County students, regardless of income. Students who pledge through NCTC will receive their first 60 hours of college tuition-free. There are currently seven other colleges that have partnered with NCTC to honor the Red River Promise for the first 60 hours, as some high school seniors are already committed to other universities.

The Red River Promise covers education expenses for vocational students and students seeking degrees.

NCTC is seeking to partner with other universities students may want to attend.

“I am beyond excited about what this program can provide to Gold-Burg students and the opportunities available to Montague County students beyond high school,” said Kim Williams, Gold-Burg superintendent.