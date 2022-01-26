Jackrabbits win big against Breckenridge

The Bowie Jackrabbits won the final district game of round one at Breckenridge on Friday night.

The Jackrabbits won a high scoring game with little issue 70-54 against the Buckaroos.

Bowie came into the game following one of its biggest wins of the season, a buzzer-beater win against Holliday. The Jackrabbits could not afford an off night if they wanted to reap the rewards beating the Eagles had given them

Breckenridge was having a tough district stretch with its only win coming against Jacksboro, but many coaches know the Bucks are better than that record if you take them lightly.

With a big, tall center surrounded by a scrappy group of guards, Breckenridge is not a team to take as lightly as its record would perceive.

Bowie came out with its full court press to try and impose its up-tempo style it likes to play. The Bucks were ready for it and did a good job of not letting the pressure force many turnovers.

The Jackrabbits did a good job of taking the lead in the first quarter while making most shots Breckenridge took contested shots. Bowie led 15-9 after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Jackrabbits go on the run that separated themselves from the Bucks. With 3-pointers from Drew Weber and Kynan DeMoss off the bench as well as 3-pointers from starters A.J. Whatley and Brody Armstrong, Bowie scored 23 points in the quarter.

Breckenridge did not match that scoring pace at all, scoring only seven points in the quarter as Bowie ran away with the game leading into halftime. The Jackrabbits had more than a 20-point lead heading into the second half up 38-16.

The second half saw both teams play more evenly down the stretch. The Bucks would more than triple its first half total while Bowie almost equaled its first half total.

It was never close as the Jackrabbits won 74-50.

