November 15, 1929 – January 8, 2022

MOBEETIE – Jimmy Lee Love, 92, died Jan. 8, 2022 at his home in Mobeetie, TX.

Visitation was from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 10, at Robertson’s Funeral Home in Wheeler, TX. Visitation was from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Briar Creek Cemetery, Bowie. The family will then go to the Vashti Community Center.

Love was born on Nov. 15, 1929 in Montague County, near Bowie, to Morgan Jasper Love and Lola Mae (Roscoe) Love.

He stated that he was one of the last students to graduate eighth grade at Bugscuffle School before it closed. He began ninth grade at Bowie High School, but quit to break horses and do ranch work in the area.

He was drafted into the army in 1951. After boot camp at Fort Lee, VI, he was in the 45th Infantry, Field Artillery Batallion, during the Korean War. He served 14 consecutive months on the battlefields until his honorable discharge in 1953.

Love married Joe Ann McLane in Woodson on June 15, 1957. During his lifetime he worked as an auto mechanic, ranch hand, ranch foreman, custom farmer, painter, and truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roy Dalton Love and James Prochaska; and sister, Louise (Tiny) Skelton.

He is survived by his wife Joe Ann of the home; son, Wayne Love; daughters Sheryl Lane, Diane Partlow, Wanda Jo Love and Barbara Foos; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; three sisters, Leota Shurbet, Cookie Cantrell, Jo Ann Cummings; brother, Sonny Love; many adored nieces and nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Love’s memory to Hemphill County Hospice, 1020 South 4th Street, Canadian, TX 79014; or to your local volunteer fire department.

Arrangements entrusted to Robertson Funeral Directors, Wheeler and the White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.