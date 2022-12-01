Lady Rabbits survive overtime against City View

The Bowie Lady Rabbits survived at City View on Friday night as the game went to overtime.

The Lady Rabbits won by the narrowest of margins 52-50 to get their fourth straight district win.

Bowie knew Friday’s game against the Lady Mustangs would be a big one. City View came into the game with a 2-1 district record and some outside observers thought the team had a chance to jump the Lady Rabbits this year in the standings.

The game started out with Bowie getting the early advantage. The team was led by Addie Farris, who scored nine of the Lady Rabbits 14 points in the first quarter.

City View was not far behind scoring 10 points, but failed to capitalize on its eight free throw attempts in the quarter by making only half of them.

On the contrary Bowie was able to make its free throws in the second quarter, going 9-10 from the free throw line, scoring 14 points again and going up 28-22 at halftime.

The Lady Rabbits were without their starting post player Macon Chambers, who was out with an illness. City View’s best scorer Emarei Brandon plays primarily in the post. In the first half she scored eight points. In the third quarter she scored six points.

Fortunately for the Lady Rabbits, no one else on her team scored any in the third quarter. The team’s leading scorers Taygon Jones and Maddie Mandela combined to score all 11 of Bowie’s points as the lead grew to double-digits.

The Lady Rabbits led 39-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Mustangs started to employ a press in their desperation to turn the game around. It was just the jolt they needed.

Bowie struggled a little bit, which led to some easy points for City View and turned the momentum around for the fourth quarter.

Brandon scored 12 of her game high 26 points in the final period as the young Lady Mustangs team feeding off their home crowd came back.

The Lady Rabbits held on for dear life as their leading scorers Jones, Mandela and Farris each scored one basket each during the quarter.

City View came back to tie the game up 46-46. Bowie did get a shot at the buzzer that Coach Matthew Miller could live with, but it missed and sent the game into overtime.

Despite all of the momentum being with City View in the previous quarter, the Lady Rabbits were able to regroup and get ready for the overtime period.

Bowie did a good job of forcing the Lady Mustangs to go away from Brandon as she did not score in overtime.

In the end both Farris and Jones scored one basket each and Jones knocked in both of her free throw attempts that proved to be the difference. Bowie held on to win the game by one basket 52-50.

