Lady Rabbits win at Breckenridge

The Bowie Lady Rabbits were able to win their yearly trek up to Burkburnett on Friday night.

The Lady Rabbits won 45-30 against a tough Lady Bucks team.

Bowie came into the game following a disappointing performance against Holliday that would have helped the team potentially move up from the third seed in the district standings.

Breckenridge was coming off a tough loss to undefeated Nocona. With the Lady Bucks in fourth place and having the final playoff spot after a one point win against City View, they were hoping to give the Lady Rabbits more of a game this time around.

Bowie won the first matchup with not much drama by 16 points, with Coach Matthew Miller employing some full-court pressing to try and speed the game up to the Lady Rabbits preferred pace of play.

The game on Friday was more of the same from Bowie, with only a few matchup changes from the first game.

The Lady Rabbits controlled things from the beginning, with their defense holding the Lady Bucks to only two points in the first quarter on some free throws. Bowie was making shots early as three different players made 3-pointers in the first quarter as the team built a 12-2 lead.

The second quarter saw Breckenridge get into the game a bit by drawing 10 free throws and scoring 11 points. It was not enough to catch up with the Lady Rabbits at all.

Addie Farris made two 3-pointers in the quarter as four other players scored two points each.

Bowie’s lead grew as it went into halftime up 26-13.

The third quarter saw the scoring pace slow down a peg for both teams. Neither team broke double-digits, but the Lady Rabbits lead increased a bit as four players who scored combined for nine points while giving up only six to Breckenridge.

The fourth quarter saw both teams make as many field goals as they had all game, but the Lady Bucks only outscored Bowie by one, which was not enough to come back from the double-digit lead the Lady Rabbits had.

Bowie won 45-30.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.