Love of trains, history came early for author Steve Goen

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Steve Goen has loved trains as long as he can remember.

Growing up with his grandparents, their home backed up to the Fort Worth and Denver Rail yard in Wichita Falls and they were only a block from the Katy RR yard. They taught him how to tell time by using the arrival of the passenger trains and his grandfather shared his own love of trains by showing him where he worked on building the railway into Oklahoma.

Goen came by his passion for all things train naturally and early, so it was no surprise he took his love of history and trains to become an author of books preserving that world.

The Wichita Falls native made a visit to Bowie recently to drop off a copy of his latest book, “Passenger Trains of Texas – Burlington Route,” at the Bowie Public Library and to talk about the latest release. This is Goen’s 11th book and the third volume in a series on Texas passenger trains. (pre-Amtrak). All of his books are on the railroads of Texas and the great southwest.

