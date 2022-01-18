July 2, 1948 – January 13, 2022

WICHITA FALLS – Lynda Riley, 73, Wichita Falls, TX died on Jan. 13, 2022.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Voice of Triumph Assembly of God in Sunset with the Rev. Earnest D. Patterson officiating. The burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Riley was born on July 2, 1948 in Muleshoe to William Edward and Ruby Faye Biles. She married Jerry Riley on Jan. 31, 1962 in Hereford and they were together for 58 years.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Riley; mother, Ruby Biles; daughter, Nancy Riley; son, Kenneth Riley; brothers, Eddie Biles, Gary Biles and Robert Biles; sister, Coelita Curlee; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.