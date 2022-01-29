Montague County firefighters battle grass fires across the area

This was one of multiple grass fires that started along State Highway 59 at the end of the Bowie city limits and ran to the county line. (News photos by Barbara Green)

Montague County firefighters were rushing to grass fires across the county Saturday afternoon. There were blazes all along State Hwy. 59 south to the county line from the Bowie city limits, fires also were reported in neighboring Clay County near this area. The highway was closed for a brief period as heavy smoke filled the skies and fire trucks were working. Later in the afternoon, crews rushed to Chaparral Road for another grass fire involving an estimated 10 acres. Montague County remains in a burn ban.