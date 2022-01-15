NCTC launches Red River Promise initiative

North Central Texas College hosted an official launch party for its Red River Promise program this week, an initiative that will offer high school students from Cooke and Montague counties, as well as Graham Independent School District, the opportunity to attend college with varied support services and free tuition and fees.

NCTC Chancellor Dr. Brent Wallace opened the event, remarking, “The Red River Promise is not just about NCTC, but communities, schools and universities creating a college-going culture in North Texas, specifically in our rural communities. This is about creating a strong workforce and a future without major college indebtedness.”

Read the full story about this new program in the weekend Bowie News.