New year, bigger dreams for education

Ring in the new year with a resolution to help give your loved ones an opportunity to reach their education goals. Consider enrolling in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® by Feb. 28 to take advantage of prices based on 2021-22 academic year costs for tuition and schoolwide required fees at the state’s public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental institutions.

The Texas Tuition Promise Fund is the state’s tax-advantaged, prepaid college tuition plan.* And eligible participants in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund can also apply for unique scholarship opportunities offered by the Texas Match the Promise FoundationSM, a 501(c)(3) public charity.**

Upcoming webinars provide an overview of the Texas Tuition Promise Fund and information on different tuition unit types, tuition redemption values and payment options. The webinars also offer information about matching scholarships and tuition unit grants available through the Texas Match the Promise Foundation.

If you have any questions regarding the webinar, please contact us at TuitionPromise@cpa.texas.gov.

For more information about the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, visit TuitionPromise.org or call 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5.

* Residency restrictions apply.

** Residency restrictions, age requirements, eligibility criteria, household income restrictions and contribution requirements apply.