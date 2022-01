These Nocona man students competed at the Association of Texas Small School Bands area auditions in Argyle two weeks ago. (Center) Valeria Hernandez placed 18 of 28 chairs on clarinet; (Right) Nathaniel Ogeda placed eighth chair of 15 on baritone and Charley Hilton placed second chair of 16 on tuba earning him a place in the All-State Band. The Nocona band is directed by Erin Hanson.