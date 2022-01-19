Nocona hosts opening boy’s powerlifting meet

It was the opening powerlifting meet for both Nocona and Bowie boy’s teams as the Indians hosted a meet featuring seven schools on Thursday.

The Jackrabbit boy’s came up seven points short of first place behind Alvord while Nocona finished sixth overall.

Bowie had 10 lifters finish among the top five in their weight classes to earn points towards the team total. Five of the lifters won their weight class.

Bryan Arellano won the 275 pound weight class by posting the biggest total of the day 1,410 pounds. Jakson Hofbauer won the 242 weight class by posting the second highest total of the day 1,290 pounds.

Down one more weight class Colby Price won the 220 pound weight class by posting a 1,115 total. In the 308 weight class Jacobi McGregor won with a 915 total.

On the opposite end of the weight class spectrum, Colton Covington won the 123 pound weight class with a total of 740 pounds.

Other Jackrabbit lifters who finished among the top in their weight classes included Jason Vaughn, Trevor Hopson, Jaxson Johnston, Johnny Arenas and Gabe Arencibia.

For the Indians, Nicky Diaz was the highest finishing lifter on the night. Diaz finished second in the 114 pound weight class with a total of 545 pounds.

Miguel Olivares and Cooper Waldrip finished third and fifth in the 132 pound weight class. Alessandro Rico and Landon Wilson finished third and fifth in the 220 and 181 pound weight classes to round out the team’s scoring.

Both of the school’s girls and JV boy’s teams are scheduled to compete at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Alvord.

To see results for all lifters from Bowie and Nocona, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.