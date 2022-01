Charlie Hilton, senior at Nocona High School, placed second chair on tuba out of 16 competing at the Association of Texas Small School Bands area auditions this past weekend in Argyle. Hilton is a three-year all-stater and will perform with the All-State Band on Feb. 12 in San Antonio. He is a student of NHS Band Director Erin Hanson and Randy Brooks. (Courtesy photo)

