December 29, 1953 – January 7, 2022

BOWIE – Patricia Sue Austin, “Patti, MawMaw,” 68, Bowie, passed away on Jan. 7, 2022 in a hospital following a brief battle with leukemia.

A visitation will take place from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m., Jan. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place for family only at 2 p.m., Jan. 13, at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Patti was born on Dec. 29, 1953 in Mineral Wells to Jim and Margaret Martin. She married Ford Austin on Jan. 25, 1974 in Wichita Falls. She lived and raised her family in Bowie for 43 years. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She loved spending time working on her flowers, reading, sewing and spending time with her family and grandchildren. MawMaw never missed a spa date, play date or sports game with her grandchildren. Mom always talked about how she loved and still had appliances that she received as wedding presents. She loved her family dearly.

Patti is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Margaret Martin and her oldest sister Mary Apple.

Survivors include her husband Ford Austin; children: Misty Hackley and husband Daron, Wichita Falls, Brandy Cox and husband Ethan, Argyle, Chance Austin and wife Kelly, Justin, and Zack Austin, Decatur; grandchildren: Bryson Hackley and Zane Hackley, Logan Cox and Lola Cox, Phillip Peterson and Cooper Austin, and Marley Austin; siblings: Jim Martin and wife Val, Granbury, Pam Spencer and husband Tom, Arlington, and brother-in-law Mike Apple, Arlington; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N. Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993 www.thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com