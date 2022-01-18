September 2, 1936 – January 14, 2022

NOCONA – Paul Norman Palmer, 85, Nocona, passed from this life on Jan. 14, 2022.

The family will receive visitors from 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Nocona First Assembly of God. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22 also at the Assembly of God with Pastor Billy Moore officiating.

Paul was born to Buck and Lillie Palmer on Sept. 2, 1936 near Little Rock, AR where he grew up. He met Darlene (Cook) and they married on June 18, 1955 in San Diego, CA. They recently celebrated 66 years of love and devotion in marriage.

Paul proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a corpsman attached to a Marine unit.

Paul always had a heart for serving the kingdom of God. He attended Life Bible College in Los Angeles where he earned a bachelor’s degree in theology. He served as a missionary throughout the world, particularly in Goroka, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, Burma and India. When he was not working in international mission fields, Paul served the kingdom as a pastor in churches in Boulder City, NV, Henderson, NV, Lakeport, CA and Okmulgee, OK. In addition to being a pastor, Paul also was a contractor. He built many homes and many churches all over the world while also serving as a missionary/pastor. While serving in the mission field, he was instrumental in the establishment of a home for girls who had been rescued from the streets.

Paul is survived by his wife, Darlene; sons, Joseph Darrell Palmer, Norman Dennis Palmer and Jeffrey Paul Palmer and wife, Christina; grandchildren, Katy Smith and husband Kurt, Tiffany Palmer, Samantha Palmer, Perry Palmer and Norman Palmer; great-granddaughter, Amelia Serenity Palmer as well as friends all over the globe.

Paul was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a skilled builder, and a faithful pastor. He leaves a lasting effect on the lives of people around the world. While Paul is deeply missed, his family also takes comfort in knowing that Paul has gone on to the reward Jesus promised him.

Memorial donations may be made to Omega Missions, where a portion will help with funeral expenses, and a portion will go toward the girls’ homes in Thailand and Burma that were so close to Paul’s heart.

