Political forum cancelled due to pending winter storm

The Political Forum planned for Feb. 3 in Bowie has been cancelled. Organizers are concerned about the forecast for bad winter weather and also the continued rise in COVID cases. The Amity Club hopes to plan one at another time.
The Political Forum planned for Feb. 3 in Bowie has been cancelled. Organizers are concerned about the forecast for bad winter weather and also the continued rise in COVID cases. The Amity Club hopes to plan one at another time.
Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply