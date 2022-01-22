Political forum planned Feb. 3

The Amity Club of Bowie General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Texas will host a Meet the Candidates event on Feb. 3 at the Bowie Community Center.

A soup dinner will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. for donations only, followed by the political rally at 7 p.m. There will be a variety of soups prepared by the club members, along with desserts offered in a live auction.

The rally will feature local, district and congressional candidates. It will be an open forum for questions to candidates.

All donations support the club scholarships which are awarded to Bowie and Gold-Burg Independent School Districts and North Central Texas College.

For any additional questions call Patti Poe at 940-867-3973 or ppoetfwc@gmail.com