January 21, 1948 – January 20, 2022

MONTAGUE – Raymond Leslie Dickson, 73, Montague, TX, died on Jan. 20, 2022 in Nocona, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation. A memorial service will be at a later date.

Dickson was born on Jan. 21, 1948 in Waco to Joe Don Jr. and Pauline (Serafine) Dickson. He graduated from Waco High School and went on to attend Baylor University, Texas A&M and the University of Texas. After graduation, he worked in banking for Sunbright Savings in Dallas and later worked as the tax-assessor collector for Bowie. Dickson also worked as the manager of Rough Creek Ranch for 40 years. He was a member of the Bowie Masonic Lodge, Shriner’s and the Scottish Rite.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul Dickson and Joe Don Dickson III and one granddaughter.

He is survived by his son, Todd Dickson, Montague; daughter, Brooke Zimmerman, Karnes City; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.