Rebecca “Becky” Vardell Hall Austin

January 12, 1951 – January 20, 2022

BOWIE – Rebecca Vardell Hall Austin, 71, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Jan. 20, 2022.

The funeral service and interment will be private.

Becky was born on Jan. 12 1951 in Bowie to Lois May and Jack Hall. Becky married Danny Austin on June 13 1970 in Bowie and they were together for 51 years.

Becky was a consummate home chef with exquisite taste and the ability as a host to make you feel welcomed and relaxed. There was always more food than anyone could eat and everyone always enjoyed themselves at her gatherings. She was an avid reader and movie watcher and would always have an engaging conversation going about art, history or cultural topics.

Becky was a devoted friend who loved to pen letters to express her affection for friends and family. Becky made all those around her feel cared for not only by her words more implicitly by her actions. Her warmth, love and grace would wash over all those around her. Most importantly, Becky had a passionate love for her family, especially her granddaughters, Sophie and Stella. Becky cherished family dinners, family vacations and any time spent with ‘her two girls.’

Becky is survived by her husband, Danny Austin; daughter, Shea Brown and husband, Todd; son, Hunter Austin; granddaughters, Sophie and Stella Brown; brother, Tim Hall and wife, Phyllis.

The world was a better place with Becky in it and she will be loved always and missed forever. ‘A single person is missing for you and the whole world is empty.’

Gifts in her memory may be made to the Bowie Animal Shelter and to the First United Methodist Church, Bowie.

