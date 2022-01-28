March 8, 1934 – January 25, 2022

DECATUR – Robbie Lou Graham Bennett, 87, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, ascended into Heaven on Jan. 25, 2022.

A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the First Baptist Church of Alvord with graveside internment following. Lunch was served at the church afterward.

Robbie was born on March 8, 1934, in Decatur to Kathleen and Vernon Graham.

As an esteemed real estate agent, a high-energy professional and active member of her community, Robbie made it her life’s work to ensure that no person went without. Her ‘open door’ policy made her home a gathering place for friends and family alike, usually with multiple generations together at one time. Robbie had a special love for children and animals, both of which she fiercely advocated for through her philanthropic work.

A voracious reader and student of the world, She had an insatiable desire to learn that followed her through life. Adept at the art of landscaping, Robbie expressed her talents in the form of elaborate gardens and lush lawns, in which she enthusiastically worked whenever possible.

Robbie was a steadfast friend and treasured time spent with her loved ones listening to good music, playing card games and telling jokes and stories. Her smile and kindness were illuminating, leaving an impact on anyone who crossed her path. The most endearing quality of Robbie was her enduring love of her family, especially her children, Tod and Rhonda and her grandchildren, Lindsay, David, and Bennett.

Robbie was a faithful and dedicated child of God. She delighted in both the Word of the Lord and the hymns that exalt Him. She ensured that the foundational constitution of her family was rooted in Christian beliefs and service.

She is preceded in death by her late husband, John E. Bennett, the love of her life.

She is survived by her children, Tod R. DeArman and Rhonda DeArman Kendall; grandchildren, Lindsay DeArman Knepprath, David Tod DeArman and Robert Bennett Kendall and sister, Eva Jo Wiley and husband, Bill.

Robbie lived a virtuous and impactful life and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.

Gifts in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the First Baptist Church of Alvord.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N. Bowie, Texas

(940)-872-9993 www.TheWhiteFamilyFuneralHome.com