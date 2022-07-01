Youth fair competition fast, furious

The 2022 Montague County Youth Fair got underway on Thursday with a bevy of livestock judging, along with shop and creative arts. The fair continued through Friday and on Saturday at 8 a.m. the swine show concludes the competition. The Clover Kids Parade will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Montague County Agriculture Center in Nocona, followed by the Premium Sale at 6:30 p.m. Watch for your mid-week Bowie News that will feature the Winner’s Circles showcasing all the champions from the fair.

Wyatt Yowell gets his hen ready for the judging with a blow drying boost prior to the contest. (Photo by Barbara Green)