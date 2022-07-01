Youth fair competition fast, furious

The market pen for chickens was the first grand champion presented Thursday morning. Casen Hudson of Bowie won the grand champion. (Photo by Barbara Green)

The 2022 Montague County Youth Fair got underway on Thursday with a bevy of livestock judging, along with shop and creative arts. The fair continued through Friday and on Saturday at 8 a.m. the swine show concludes the competition. The Clover Kids Parade will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Montague County Agriculture Center in Nocona, followed by the Premium Sale at 6:30 p.m. Watch for your mid-week Bowie News that will feature the Winner’s Circles showcasing all the champions from the fair.

Wyatt Yowell gets his hen ready for the judging with a blow drying boost prior to the contest. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Madelynn Hopkins talks to the judge about her junior wood shop entry. (News photo by Barbara Green)

