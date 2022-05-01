Youth Fair opens Thursday

Activity for the 2022 Montague County Youth Fair gets underway early on Jan. 6 as shop projects, plus market goats and lambs, dairy heifers and poultry are all checked in for the event.

The fair runs Jan. 6-8 at the Montague County Agriculture Center in Nocona. There are 253 exhibitors registered to compete in the fair across the livestock, shop and home economics divisions. A total of 757 entries will be competing for the coveted blue ribbon for grand champion.

Exhibitors are up slightly from the 2021 show where 228 showed with 906 entries and in 2019 the exhibitors were at 334 with a 1,001 entries.

Based on positive feedback the premium sale will operate like last with no live animals or large projects walked through the sale. This eliminates the need for pens or a display area allowing more space for attendees and buyers. Buyer appreciation gifts or small projects carried by one person will be allowed.

