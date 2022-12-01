Youth fair sees largest premium sale in years

By BARBARA GREEN

The Montague County Youth Fair may have undergone some changes in the last two years due to the pandemic, but the enthusiasm for students and their supporters remains strong as the 2022 fair came to a close on Saturday night.

The three-day event spanned everything from steers and swine to cakes and photography as more than 250 youngsters from across the county competed for the coveted grand champion blue rosette. This year’s fair saw 757 entries from 253 exhibitors.

Due to positive feedback after last year when animals and projects were removed from the premium sale with the youngsters presenting themselves at the auction often with a gift bag for the buyer, the fair committee continued this process which expanded space for buyers moved the auction forward.

Kenton Holloway, treasurer of the fair committee, said the premium sale went fantastic and was one of the best in recent years.

