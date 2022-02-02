After almost 30 years in education, Saint Jo Independent School District Superintendent Curtis Eldridge has announced his retirement effective at the end of the school year.

Eldridge, who has led the district the past 14 years, said the board of trustees has named Katie Mormon, principal, as the lone finalist for superintendent.

The new superintendent will be considered at the Feb. 16 board meeting with plans for Mormon to begin this summer.

The board posted the position on its website and job board on Jan. 2, and the longtime principal was interviewed and named the one in-house candidate on Jan. 13, before she was named lone finalist on Jan. 26.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.