By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Clay Earp has received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point fulfilling at least one of his dreams to pursue the military and an engineering degree.

The 18-year-old son of Brandon and Trisha Earp, Clay has been attending Marion Military Institute in Marion, AL for a one-year service academy preparatory program on a scholarship from the West Point Association of Graduates.

While the family was notified of the appointment by phone from Congressman Ronny Jackson’s office in mid-January, “official word” recently arrived as he began to fill out enrollment forms and get the process started. The nomination to a U.S. Service Academy is traditionally made by a Congressional representative from the student’s district.

“When I was first told it was unexpected, and I was really excited, but it still seemed a long way off. Now as I am filling out paperwork and finishing up this semester it is starting to feel real,” explained Earp.

Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.