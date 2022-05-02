Basketball Roundup

Prairie Valley

Both Prairie Valley basketball teams fell to district power Slidell at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs lost 68-22 and the Bulldogs lost 72-40 as both teams continued to fight for the district’s final playoff spot.

The Prairie Valley girl’s team was able to limit the Lady Greyhounds on the defensive side, but unfortunately had trouble breaking through Slidell’s full-court press on offense.

Karagan Ritchie led the team with nine points followed by Carmen and Makaylee Gomez with seven and six points.

The Prairie Valley boy’s chances of winning the game went away when Slidell went on a run to close the first quarter. That put the Bulldogs in a hole early on they could not dig their way out of.

Despite the team competing well the rest of the way, it was not enough to make up the lead. The Greyhounds led 12-7 in the second quarter and 20-17 in the third quarter.

When the fourth quarter came around, Prairie Valley did not have enough gas left to try and make up the difference.

Tyler Winkler led the team with 24 points while Isaac Yeargin was second with seven points.

Gold-Burg vs Bellevue boys

The Bellevue Eagles came away with a close win at Gold-Burg on Tuesday night.

The Eagles won 34-33 against a Bears team that for most of the game.

It was low scoring for both teams in the first half, but Gold-Burg was able to rebound in the second quarter by scoring 12 points to take a 15-8 lead at halftime.

The scoring picked up by both teams in the third quarter. Both teams scored 10 points each as Gold-Burg held on to its lead 25-18.

The Eagles were led by Terrance Perry though, who scored all 10 of his team’s points during the quarter.

The fourth saw Bellevue’s Kason Roper get in on the action as he scored 11 of his team’s 16 points. It was just enough to edge in front of Gold-Burg for the win 34-33, as the Bears went 2-8 from the free throw line in the final period.

For Bellevue, Perry led all scorers with 21 points while Roper finished with 12 points.

For Gold-Burg, Kolton Whitaker led the team with 13 points while Isaac Renteria was second with seven points.

