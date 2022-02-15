Bobby Lee Bingham

September 23, 1943 – February 3, 2022

HOBART, OK – Bobby Bingham, 78, Hobart, OK went to be with our Savior on Feb. 3, 2022 in Hobart, OK. Bobby, the true example of a Patriarch of a family, leaves behind many that will forever feel his loss. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Bobby will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Victory Church, 518

Hutchinson Street in Bowie. Pastor John Little of Victory Church will be officiating. Bobby was born in Pecos on Sept. 23, 1943 to Lovie Lucille (Wilkes) and James Edward Bingham. Bobby was first and foremost a family man. He loved his family and extended family, with every ounce of his being. He was devoted to their care even from a young age. Bobby quit school early in life to go to work to help the family support his brothers and sisters. Hard work ran throughout his veins and he proved that time and time again while working for Haliburton, in the solar plant fields of Sun Ray Energy and even running his own family restaurant later in life. Above all, Bobby would do whatever it took to take care of his family. Bobby was an avid sports fan. He never missed a moment to sit in his recliner to watch his beloved Dallas Cowboys or his favorite NASCAR drivers. He enjoyed watching westerns and reading anything by Louis L’Amour. Bobby was quite the story teller too, and had a very vivid memory. Stories of his would keep you laughing for hours and you could just see him reliving the moments in his eyes as he told every detail. Family trip stories never failed to have the words “driving straight through” mentioned in them. Bobby loved to laugh and he did all he could to ensure those around him also experienced that joy. He was also very proud of his Native American heritage and could be caught trying to convince everyone he knew the most important word of the entire language. He was preceded in death by his parents, his second wife, Krystyna, brothers Charlie, Perry and Fain, sisters Marion and Claudia and grandson Aubrey. Those left to mourn his loss on this earth are his son, Bobby Earl Bingham and wife, DeeBee; daughters, Brenda Bingham-Steen and husband, Dillon, Amber Bingham; sister, Lena Lane; first wife, Linda Williams, grandchildren, Travis Foster, Sydni Sparks, Lucas Bingham, Jaiden Bingham, Jonathan Bingham, Christopher Bingham and Starla Bingham; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Wayne Foster and Cody Sparks, numerous nieces, nephews and even more extended family and friends. Anyone who ever knew Bobby loved him and will miss him deeply. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made in his memory to an account to help his grandchildren. Donations can be mailed to Brenda Bingham-Steen C/O: Bingham grandchildren, 403 Cowan Street, Bowie, TX 76230 or made online at the GoFundMe account set up at: gofund.me/39035701 Isaiah 40:31 “Those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles.” Arrangements are entrusted to Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home in Hobart, OK.