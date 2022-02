Members of the Bowie High School Band and Choir programs competed in solo and ensemble contests at Sanger last weekend and brought home state honors.

Director German Torres reported the following results, noting all the students represented Bowie Independent School District and their parents very well.

The choir is directed by Melissa Zamzow. A second week of solo/ensemble contest is planned for this weekend at Denton.

