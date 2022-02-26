Bowie baseball wins first game against Iowa Park

The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team started their season this week on Monday with a win against 4A Iowa Park.

The Jackrabbits won the low-scoring pitcher’s duel 1-0 despite missing some players to basketball.

The only run of the game came in the first inning. Devin Melton drew a walk with one out and two batters later Troy Kesey drove him in with a double to left field.

The following six innings the Hawks had their chances to score with four hits and three walked batters and one hit batter.

Still, the Jackrabbit defense had only one fielding error and a great pitching performance from Colton Richey. He pitched the complete game shut out while striking out eight in the game.

On offense, that hit from Kesey turned out to be the only one for the Jackrabbits all game. The team had only one more base runner with a drawn walk as it struck out eight times overall.

Still, it was a promising start for a team that is hoping for big things this season.

