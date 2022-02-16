Bowie boys powerlifting finishes first; Nocona finishes fifth

The Bowie and Nocona boy’s powerlifting teams competed in the Paradise league meet on Thursday against five other area schools.

The Jackrabbit team outscored Alvord by one point to finish first overall while the Indians finished fifth.

Bowie had 10 lifters finish among the top five in their weight classes that scored points towards the team total. Four lifters ended up winning their weight classes.

Bryan Arellano finished first in the 275 pound weight class, with his 1,505 total more than any other lifter at the meet.

He just out lifted teammate Coleton Price by 20 pounds, who won the 308 pound weight class with a 1,495 pound total.

Jakson Hofbauer won the 242 pound weight class with 1,305 pounds lifted while Colby Price won the 220 pound weight class by lifting 1,160 total pounds.

Other Bowie lifters who finished among the top five in their weight classes included: Colton Covington (2nd) in 123, Trevor Hopson (2nd) in 165, Gabe Arencibia (2nd) in 275, Jacobi McGregor (3rd) in 308, James Allison (5th) in 123 and Jason Vaughn (5th) in 148.

The Nocona team had six members finish among the top five in their weight classes. Miguel Olivares did the best for the Indians as he finished first in the 123 pound weight class with a total of 885 pounds lifted.

Nocona’s other lifters who scored points for the team included Johnny Stone (2nd) in 181, Nicky Diaz (3rd) in 114, Dorian Ellis (3rd) in 132, Landon Wilson (4th) in 181 and Alessandro Rico (5th) in 220.

The boy’s next meet is a regional qualifier at 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Chico.

To see results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.