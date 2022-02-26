Bowie City Council to meet on Monday

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28.

The council will hear a presentation from Honeywell regarding an energy retrofit project.

An appointment to the city planning and zoning board will be offered in Bradlee Summer to fill an unexpired term.

City Manager Bert Cunningham has a lengthy report on the following topics: Texas Municipal League Problem Solving Clinic, Department of Transportation grant, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality grant, weather problem, budget process, southside sewer project and credit card fees.

Consent items and public comments wrap the agenda.