Bowie Council to conduct workshop, regular meeting

The Bowie City Council will conduct a workshop prior to its regular meeting on Feb. 15.

The workshop at 5:15 p.m. will be a presentation by Honeywell related to energy retrofits and energy conservation efforts within city operations and equipment.

The regular meeting opens at 6 p.m. with a proclamation for the Texas Treasure Business Award to be presented to The Bowie News.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will offer his report on the topics of police department renovation, sewer problems, cold weather and the FEMA.

Police Chief Guy Green will present the annual racial profiling report.

Four re-appointments will be made to the Board of Adjustments and Appeals, and one appointment to the Bowie Community Development Board.

Public Works Director Stony Lowrance will discuss city infrastructure and drainage issues, and there will be a request to use infrastructure funds to lay a water line on Willis Street.

A planning and zoning recommendation for a replat will be offered, along with a resolution that will continue the city’s participation in the Atmos Cities Steering Committee.