Bowie hosted girls powerlifting league meet

Bowie hosted its rescheduled girl’s powerlifting meet on Tuesday following the winter storm.

The Lady Rabbit and Nocona teams competed along with five other area schools, with Bowie finishing second and the Lady Indians finishing sixth.

The Lady Rabbits finished second to Alvord by only one point as the team had 10 lifters finish among the top five in their weight classes.

Four girls ended up winning their weight class. Kertin Wolfe won the 181 pound weight class and posted the highest total of 870 pounds in the meet.

Katie Boyles won the 198 pound weight class with 830 pound total. Leah Boyd won the 259 pound weight class with a 700 pound total and Laisha Johnson won the 114 pound weight class by lifting 635 total pounds.

Other girls who finished among the top five in their weight class included Traycee Stewart (2nd) in the 97 pound weight class, Meridythe Metzler (2nd) in the 148 pound weight class, Ashley Aguirre (2nd) in the 165 pound weight class, Jordan Vaught (2nd) in the 220 pound weight class, Kaylee Johnson (3rd) in the 97 pound weight class and Kinley Russell (3rd) in the 132 pound weight class.

The Lady Indians had two girls finish in the top of their weight classes. Natalie Pirkey came away winning the 123 pound weight class by lifting a total of 610 pounds. Olivia Nix finished fourth in the 181 pound weight class by lifting 575 pounds.

The next meet is the regional qualifier scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Boyd.

To see results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters who competed, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.